LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE RAW

– Tonight’s WWE RAW opens live on the USA Network with the standard intro video. We’re now live from the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, Ohio as the pyro goes off. Kevin Patrick welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves. Patrick hypes tonight’s Six-Way main event to determine the new #1 contender to WWE United States Champion Austin Theory – Seth Rollins vs. Baron Corbin vs. Dolph Ziggler vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Finn Balor vs. The Miz.

– We go right to the ring and out comes The Bloodline – Solo Sikoa and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso. We see how Sikoa and The Usos helped Sami Zayn defeat Kevin Owens on SmackDown as a disappointed Zayn looked on.

Jey takes the mic and announces to Cincinnati that The Bloodline is in your city. Jimmy brags about running RAW and SmackDown. Jimmy says before Solo puts a bating on Mustafa Ali tonight, they need to address what happened on SmackDown. Jey sends a warning to Kevin Owens and says he hopes he got the message on SmackDown – do not cross Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns as he will get another lesson at the Royal Rumble.

Jey says speaking of The Tribal Chief, they have something big planned for the RAW 30th Anniversary show as every generation of The Bloodline will be there to acknowledge Reigns. Jey says also at RAW 30, they will retain the RAW Tag Team Titles over The Judgment Day. The music interrupts and out comes Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley.

Ripley says the only thing The Bloodline needs to acknowledge is how The Judgment Day runs RAW. Fans boo. Balor says not only do they run the show, last week they ran the Gauntlet, ran through the tag team division, and now are running straight to The Usos. The Judgment Day is in the ring now. Balor praises Mysterio for his performance last week. Priest says he and Dominik will handle business tonight while Balor is in the main event. Priest looks forward to bringing the red brand titles back to RAW. Mysterio says he smells fear because The Usos are scared. He asks Jimmy and Jey if they’re scared, and The Usos taunt him back, then brag about tag teams they’ve defeated.

The Usos say at RAW 30 they will welcome The Judgment Day to The Uso Penitentiary. The Usos drop the mic. Dominik goes on about how The Usos wouldn’t last a minute in the real penitentiary. Dominik calls them wanna-be’s and says Sikoa is the biggest wanna-be. Sikoa steps in Dominik’s face. Ripley moves Dominik and gets in Sikoa’s face. Sikoa steps back but gets back in her face. Dominik rocks Sikoa but Sikoa drops him. A brawl breaks out now. Sikoa and Ripley are left alone in the ring. Ripley taunts Sikoa and he looks ready to attack but Mustafa Ali suddenly flies off the top with a big splash to a pop. Ali mounts Sikoa with rights as we go to a commercial.

Solo Sikoa vs. Mustafa Ali

Back from the break and Solo Sikoa is dominating Mustafa Ali. We see Ali’s earlier backstage interview with Byron Saxton where he said he will fight back against Sikoa tonight.

Ali fights up and out of a hold, then dropkicks Sikoa. Ali keeps fighting and kicks Sikoa over the top rope to the floor. Ali goes for a dive but Sikoa meets him at the ropes with a big right. Sikoa comes in with a lariat. Sikoa crawls for a 2 count.

Sikoa yells and talks some trash to Ali, then beats on him while he’s down in the corner. Sikoa charges in for the Umaga splash but Ali moves. Ali fights in from the apron but Sikoa catches him in mid-air, then runs him into the ring post. Ali falls to the floor and Sikoa poses in the ring.

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos hit the apron to pose but the music hits and out comes Kevin Owens to a big pop. Owens brawls with The Usos at ringside. He fights back and launches Jimmy Uso into the steel ring steps.

Ali takes advantage of the distraction and hits a big tornado DDT to Sikoa. Ali covers for a close 2 count. Ali goes back to the top for a 450 Splash but he has to roll through as Sikoa moves. Solo nails the Samoan Spike for the pin to win.

Winner: Solo Sikoa

– After the match, Sikoa stands tall but Owens immediately drops him with a Stunner. Owens fights Sikoa to the floor and sends him into the steel steps. Owens slams Sikoa on top of the announce table and pounds on him. Owens goes to run the barrier for a splash through the announce table as Sikoa did to him last week, but The Usos attack. Owens fights The Usos off again and throws a chair into Jimmy’s face. Officials run down with Adam Pearce to hold Owens back while The Usos and Sikoa retreat. Owens stands on top of the table and yells out to a pop. Officials continue holding Owens back as a “let them fight!” chant breaks out. Sikoa promises to get Owens.

– Bobby Lashley is backstage with a promo for the main event. He says tonight’s Six-Way with other former champions means nothing because he is The All Mighty. Lashley goes on with words for WWE United States Champion Austin Theory and says his title reign is coming to an end at RAW 30.

– Back from the break and we get the third return vignette for Cody Rhodes. We see footage of him training at the Nightmare Factory. Cody says this is where he will become bulletproof. The video includes comments from Brandi Rhodes. She says Cody can do the work, he feels and looks better than ever. Cody says it’s no longer if he will return, but when. He goes on and announces that he will return in the Men’s Royal Rumble Match. Cody says he made it crystal clear before that he wanted the WWE Title, and at The Rumble, he is back. The announcers hype Cody’s return at The Rumble now.

– Byron Saxton is backstage outside of Adam Pearce’s locker room office. He says Pearce’s office has been a revolving door of Superstars trying to make their cases for Royal Rumble spots all day. Elias is with Saxton now. He talks about what 2022 meant for his family, and says it’s time to right some wrongs, and his vengeance tour will begin in The Rumble. MVP exits Pearce’s door and tells Elias to watch out. MVP warns Elias to not go in there and bother Pearce about The Rumble because the winner is a done deal. Elias goes on about how MVP hasn’t been relevant in years. MVP says if Elias keeps on, MVP will get him a match with the Rumble winner. Elias says it will be a tune-up match. MVP goes back inside to get Pearce to book a match.

– Still to come, The Street Profits vs. Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and the announcers hype the main event.

The Street Profits vs. Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin

We go back to the ring and out come The Street Profits – Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford. Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander are out next.

Benjamin starts off by rocking Ford off the apron with a shot to the jaw. Dawkins comes from behind but Benjamin fights him off. Dawkins fights back but Benjamin rocks him, then nails a big German suplex for 2.

Alexander tags in and they double team Dawkins in their corner. He fights them both off and in comes Ford as Dawkins kicks Alexander. Ford with a top rope crossbody to Alexander. Ford unloads on Alexander with a big lariat. Ford plays to the crowd for a pop. Ford dumps Alexander to the apron but he fights back. Alexander goes for a German off the apron to the floor but Ford hangs on.

Ford fights back but Alexander counters and drops him on the edge of the apron with the Uranage. MVP comes walking down the ramp as Benjamin and Alexander look on, and as fans boo. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Dawkins comes in off the hot tag. He unloads on Benjamin and knocks Alexander off the apron as a concerned MVP looks on. Dawkins hits the corkscrew corner splash and the sit-out powerbomb as Ford nails the top rope Frogsplash. Alexander breaks the pin up just in time.

Alexander takes out Dawkins’ leg with Benjamin up on Dawkins’ shoulder so Ford can leap off the top and take him down. Benjamin then leaps up and walks the ropes, then brings Ford to the mat for a close 2 count as Dawkins makes the save.Ford with an enziguri to Benjamin. Ford launches Benjamin to the floor, then leaps out at him. Dawkins and Alexander are legal. Alexander with a suicide dive to Ford.

Dawkins runs the ring and leaps out, taking the other three down for a pop. Dawkins goes for the corner splash to Alexander while MVP tries to get in the way, but he fails. MVP and the referee have words. This leads to Dawkins and Alexander trading pin attempts, with Dawkins getting the win.

Winner: The Street Profits

– After the match, The Profits celebrate as we go to replays. MVP is disappointed with the referee and the loss, while The Profits continue celebrating on the ramp.

– Cathy Kelley is backstage with The Judgment Day – Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley. She asks Balor about the main event and he’s ready. She asks about the tag team match next but Alpha Academy interrupts. Chad Gable says he heard these clowns talking about how they ran through the RAW tag division last week but they barely snuck by Alpha Academy, they should’ve been medically disqualified over Balor but Alpha Academy will get redemption tonight when they take back the win that you thugs stole. Ripley threatens Gable, and Dominik says he spent all day pumping iron in the yard and won’t hesitate to not hold Ripley back from jumping on Gable. Gable insults Dominik and his time in prison. Priest says fun and games are over, he’s sick of it. He tells Alpha Academy to take a walk or they won’t make it to the ring tonight. Gable says that’s fine because Otis hasn’t got his steps in today. They walk off.

– Still to come, Becky Lynch is here. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and out comes Becky Lynch to a pop.

Lynch says as much as she’d like to chat, she has business to tend to. Lynch calls Bayley out, calling her a goof and a Karen. Bayley doesn’t show so Lynch continues calling her out. The music hits and out comes Damage CTRL – Bayley with WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai and IYO SKY.

Fans boo Damage CTRL as Bayley corrects Lynch on what her name is. The back & forth on the mic continues as Damage CTRL enters then ring. Fans chant “Becky!” now. Bayley mentions Lynch taking her spot years ago, including on RAW, SmackDown and at WrestleMania. They go back & forth over each other’s achievements and success. Bayley says Lynch only became The Man because she was punched in the face by another. Lynch threatens to punch Bayley in the face.

Bayley and Lynch continue arguing. Bayley insists she doesn’t need help from her stablemates to defeat Lynch. Lynch proposes a match next week and Bayley says yes. She goes on and proposes a Steel Cage match, with Kai and SKY banned from ringside. Bayley accepts and calls her an idiot. Lynch says it’s official, then she tosses the mic and leaves as the music hits. Bayley is not thrilled.

– Mustafa Ali confronts Dolph Ziggler backstage. Ali is still upset over Ziggler not wanting to tag with him last week. Ali says it must be good to always get opportunities like Ziggler does. Ziggler says no one gets things handed to them, and he doesn’t have time to pay attention to Ali right now. Ziggler turns back to warming up for the main event. Ali drops Ziggler from out of nowhere and asks if he has his attention now. Ali walks off.

– Still to come, the Six-Way main event. Back to commercial.

Elias vs. Omos

Back from the break and Elias is in the ring wrapping up his entrance, guitar and all. The music of MVP starts up next and out he comes in a suit. He says Elias must be confused as he thought he’d be facing MVP tonight. MVP says there was a communication breakdown and that’s what happens when you have no pull around here. MVP says things are about to get a lot worse for Elias because he is going to face the 2023 Royal Rumble winner. MVP then introduces Omos and out he comes as Mike Rome does the introductions.

The bell rings and Elias charges but Omos just takes it all and shoves him off. Omos levels Elias with a running big boot out of the corner. Elias regroups at ringside but unloads on Omos when he comes out. Elias jumps on Omos’ back but gets tossed off.

Omos charges but hits the ring post as Elias moves. Elias is about to charge when MVP gets in his way with the cane. Fans boo as MVP dares to swing. Elias grabs his guitar and goes to swing but Omos stops it with one arm. Omos fights Elias off and nails a big headbutt to send Elias back. MVP thanks Omos. Omos rolls Elias back in, then smashes the guitar on the floor.

Omos re-enters the ring but Elias attacks, nailing a jumping knee. Elias stuns Omos with two more jumping knees. Omos goes down to one knee as Elias climbs to the top. Omos grabs Elias by his throat and brings him to the mat with a big chokeslam for the pin to win.

Winner: Omos

– After the match, Omos stands tall as the music hits. We go to replays. MVP and Omos stand over Elias now as the referee checks on him.

– Byron Saxton is backstage with Adam Pearce, asking what’s in store for RAW 30. Pearce says he’s working on the show but he promises it will be an unforgettable night, easily one of the biggest in the history of RAW, and even bigger with the winner of tonight’s main event going on to challenge WWE United States Champion Austin Theory. Akira Tozawa interrupts and he wants in The Rumble. Pearce says everyone does, and he has to earn it. Tozawa wants a match tonight to prove he deserves the Rumble spot. Pearce can’t promise anything but he will give Tozawa a match and see what happens. Tozawa yells out and walks off.

– We see The Judgment Day walking backstage. Back to commercial.

The Judgment Day vs. Alpha Academy

Back from the break and out comes The Judgment Day – Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio with Finn Balor and Rhea Ripley. Alpha Academy is out next – Otis and Chad Gable. Gable starts off with Dominik for a test of strength but Gable fakes him and Dominik goes down.

Priest comes in and Gable ducks him, then fights out of a hold. Gable ducks a back elbow and grabs Priest from behind off the counter. Gable and Priest tangle now and Priest takes Gable down. Gable catches a kick and turns it into an ankle lock but Priest is still standing. He sends Gable down. Gable ends up getting some offense in and in comes Otis to take over.

Gable comes off the ropes as Otis holds Priest. Gable drops Dominik on the apron. Mysterio pulls the rope down to send Gable over the top rope to the floor. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Gable works on Dominik’s arm at the apron. Gable rushes in to tag but Priest knocks him out of the air. Priest with kicks to Gable now, then a rolling elbow and another big elbow in the corner. Priest with a Broken Arrow. Priest decks Otis off the apron and puts Gable up top, working him over.

Dominik tags in and goes up for the superplex but Gable sends him to the mat. Gable goes up and hits the big flying headbutt to Dominik. Otis and Priest wait for tags now. Otis tags in and knocks Priest down twice. Otis knees Dominik and yells at him, then drops him with a running knee. Priest blocks a slam and claps Otis. Otis with a headbutt to Priest. Priest with a big boot but Otis comes right back with a powerslam for a close 2 count. Priest blocks a corner splash with a big boot.

Dominik tags in but Otis splashes them both in the corner. Otis with a corner splash to Priest. Priest finally goes down and now Otis hits The Caterpillar to a big pop as Gable cheers him on. Otis goes to the second rope for the Vader Bomb but he’s distracted by Gable blocking Dominik’s attack at ringside and dropping him. Priest kicks Otis in the back, then climbs up. Priest launches Otis to the mat. Gable tags in and hits Chaos Theory on Priest. Dominik rolls Gable up from behind for 2. Gable with the ankle lock on Dominik now as the crowd goes wild.

Ripley and Balor try to help Dominik from ringside but the referee yells at them. Ripley hits the apron to have words with the official, allowing Priest to interfere with a big South of Heaven chokeslam to Gable. Dominik crawls over and covers Gable for the pin to win.

Winners: The Judgment Day

– After the match, The Judgment Day stands tall as the music hits. We go to replays. Dominik is all smiles as he and his stablemates regroup on the stage. The announcers hype next week’s match for the RAW Tag Team Titles.

– Patrick sends us to a video package for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.