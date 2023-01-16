Flair didn’t like Zayn being aligned with The Bloodline at first

Ric Flair recently talked about a wide range of topics on his To Be The Man podcast.

During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer praised Sami Zayn for his work in WWE, especially as of late with The Bloodline. However, he wasn’t a fan of Zayn being aligned with The Bloodline at first.

“When I first saw Sami Zayn, I should have realized that was good. He got so much heat with me. I couldn’t stand his character. Now, I love him, but at first, I was like, ‘What the hell are they doing’, and here he is. He’s entertaining as sh*t. I stand corrected. I think he’s great. When I first looked at it, I thought this is such a serious faction.”