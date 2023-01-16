Ariel Helwani thinks Stephanie McMahon’s WWE exit is a ‘Bad Sign’

During a recent appearance on The Bill Simmons Podcast, Ariel Helwani discussed Stephanie McMahon resigning as co-CEO and Chairwoman of WWE this month. Helwani and Simmons both said that her exit from WWE is a “bad sign” for the company. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Ariel Helwani on what it was like attending a show after Vince McMahon stepped down:

“It was like these clouds had opened up. Everyone’s spirits are high, no one says a bad thing about Stephanie. It’s a remarkable thing, nobody speaks badly of her. Everyone seems to respect her tremendously.”

His thoughts on Stephanie McMahon:

“She’s so likable and respected. She is the quintessential businesswoman. … If she decides to do something… imagine a media company run by [Stephanie]. I feel like she’d be successful in whatever she does.”