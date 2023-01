Per a report from Fightful Select, Adam Cole’s return last week was a shock to many in AEW, with Excalibur’s line on commentary about the Cole segment being marked on their call sheets as ‘TBD’ 100% legit.

The report also indicated that many backstage in AEW were unaware of Cole’s return until he walked out.

The only people aware that Cole was even in the arena were his girlfriend Britt Baker and AEW CEO Tony Khan.