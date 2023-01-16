1/16/23 AEW Dark Elevation Results

Jan 16, 2023 - by Michael Riba

Matt Menard and Paul Wight are on commentary from Los Angeles, California.

  1. Trios Tag Team Match
    Emi Sakura, Marina Shafir, and Nyla Rose (w/Vickie Guerrero) defeated Johnnie Robbie, Vipress, and Zyra
  2. Daniel Garcia defeated Kevin Blackwood
  3. Trios Tag Team Match
    Dark Order (Alex Reynolds, Evil Uno, and John Silver) defeated Ari Daivari, Nick Ruiz, and Zack Clayton
  4. La Faccion Ingobernable (Preston Vance and Rush) (w/Jose the Assistant) defeated Diego Valens and Misterioso
  5. Eight-Man Tag Team Match
    Brandon Cutler, Ethan Page, Isiah Kassidy, and Matt Hardy defeated Chaos Project (Luther and Serpentico) and The Wingmen (Peter Avalon and Ryan Nemeth)
  6. Brian Cage (w/Prince Nana) defeated Willie Mack
  7. ROH Women’s World Championship Eliminator Match
    Athena defeated Zeda Zhang
  8. Three-Way Tag Team Match
    Top Flight (Dante Martin and Darius Martin) defeated The Blackpool Combat Club (Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta) and The Butcher and The Blade (w/Kip Sabian, Penelope Ford, and The Bunny)

Post Category: AEW, News, Results

