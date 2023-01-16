1/16/23 AEW Dark Elevation Results
Matt Menard and Paul Wight are on commentary from Los Angeles, California.
- Trios Tag Team Match
Emi Sakura, Marina Shafir, and Nyla Rose (w/Vickie Guerrero) defeated Johnnie Robbie, Vipress, and Zyra
- Daniel Garcia defeated Kevin Blackwood
- Trios Tag Team Match
Dark Order (Alex Reynolds, Evil Uno, and John Silver) defeated Ari Daivari, Nick Ruiz, and Zack Clayton
- La Faccion Ingobernable (Preston Vance and Rush) (w/Jose the Assistant) defeated Diego Valens and Misterioso
- Eight-Man Tag Team Match
Brandon Cutler, Ethan Page, Isiah Kassidy, and Matt Hardy defeated Chaos Project (Luther and Serpentico) and The Wingmen (Peter Avalon and Ryan Nemeth)
- Brian Cage (w/Prince Nana) defeated Willie Mack
- ROH Women’s World Championship Eliminator Match
Athena defeated Zeda Zhang
- Three-Way Tag Team Match
Top Flight (Dante Martin and Darius Martin) defeated The Blackpool Combat Club (Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta) and The Butcher and The Blade (w/Kip Sabian, Penelope Ford, and The Bunny)