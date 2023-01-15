Notes on Cody Rhodes, Saraya, Kelly Kelly, and WWE 2K23

– According to a report from Fightful Select, Cody Rhodes returned to the WWE Performance Center last month to prepare for his return. It was also noted that the former Intercontinental Champion hand picked Carmelo Hayes and Joe Gacy to help him train.

– Saraya had her first match in nearly five years at AEW Full Gear and she recently revealed she was blown up after the match. She spoke with WHOO’s House Podcast (via Wrestling Inc) and said that she was very winded after facing Britt Baker.

She said: “My head was down the whole time I got back. This producer is like, ‘Why was your head down the whole time?’ And I was like, ‘I was blowing the f*** up. I could not breathe. I was like, ‘I cannot breathe. I can’t remember anything. What is happening? Why am I here?” she recalled. In the end, Saraya landed two of her signature DDTs to put away Baker, and emerged victorious. “Afterwards, I was like, ‘okay, thank God I got through that.’ But I was winded.“

– Happy birthday Kelly Kelly..

– Insider Gaming reports that the WWE 2K23 reveal is set for Royal Rumble day.

A new Game Mode is set to be revealed along with improvements coming for MyGM & MyFaction. The release is possible at the end of March.