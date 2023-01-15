News and notes on Vince McMahon/Netflix, Jay White, AEW’s first couple, and more

– Vince McMahon-Netflix Project still moving forward.

“Bill Simmons mentioned on his latest podcast Friday that he is still working on the Netflix documentary series on Vince McMahon that was announced in the fall of 2020.”

– Vince Vaughan was at AEW Dynamite and met up with AEW’s First Couple!

– Jay White and Eddie Kingston will meet at NJPW’s Battle in the Valley event next month in San Jose.

On the episode of NJPW Strong that aired Saturday night, the two got into a confrontation, with Eddie Kingston challenging Jay White to a match at Battle in the Valley on February 18. White eventually accepted, telling Kingston it was about time that he proved how insignificant Kingston actually was.

The two have been feuding on NJPW Strong for months. The two last met at NJPW Rumble at 44th Street on October 28, where Jay White and Juice Robinson teamed together to defeat Kingston and Kazuchika Okada.

Another match, Homicide vs. Tom Lawlor, was also made on the show. The match will be held under “Filthy Rules”, meaning that there will be no ring ropes and no rules.

Here is the updated lineup for Battle in the Valley:

IWGP Women’s Championship:

KAIRI (c) vs. Mercedes Mone

IWGP World Heavyweight Championship: Kazuchika Okada or Shingo Takagi will defend the title

Eddie Kingston vs. Jay White

Filthy Rules: “Filthy” Tom Lawlor vs. Homicide

Source: Wrestling Observer