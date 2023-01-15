Date and location of Impact’s next PPV, Young Bucks on turning down NJPW Wrestle Kingdom appearance

– Impacts next major event Rebellion will take place on April 16th and will be from Toronto

IMPACT Wrestling returns to PPV with #Rebellion on Sunday April 16th LIVE from Toronto, Canada! pic.twitter.com/IjBIKcBkq0 — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 15, 2023

– While speaking to SI.com just prior to the January 11th 2023 edition of AEW Dynamite, The Young Bucks explained why they turned down an appearance at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17…

Nick Jackson: “We were actually asked to wrestle and be in Kenny’s corner, but Matt and I had vacation plans that week. Maybe next year. Who knows?”

Matt Jackson: “We got a fantastic offer. Personally, the timing and the situation didn’t fit for us. I’m sure one day you’ll see us back in a NJPW ring.”

The Bucks left NJPW for the launch of AEW in 2019.