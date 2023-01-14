The following names were confirmed on SmackDown for the Men’s Royal Rumble: Rey Mysterio, Santos Escobar, Baron Corbin & GUNTHER, who currently holds the Intercontinental Championship.

The only name confirmed for the women’s Royal Rumble during SmackDown was Raquel Rodriguez.

Here is the updated Royal Rumble lineup for 1/28 in San Antonio, TX at the Alamodome-

–Pitch Black Match: LA Knight vs. Bray Wyatt

–Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns (C) vs. Kevin Owens

–Women’s Royal Rumble Match: Liv Morgan, Candice LeRae, Rhea Ripley, Raquel Rodriguez, 26 more TBA

–Men’s Royal Rumble Match: Kofi Kingston, Seth Rollins, Austin Theory, Bobby Lashley, Ricochet, GUNTHER, Rey Mysterio, Baron Corbin, Santos Escobar, 21 more TBA