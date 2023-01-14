Steve Austin works as weatherman and fast food employee

Jan 14, 2023 - by Jamie Cruickshank

Steve Austin has gone viral on social media while working as a weatherman and fast food worker. Austin appeared in a couple videos doing some work in Nevada, first as as the weatherman for KRNV and then on the drive-through for Burger Me in Reno. You can see the two videos below.

Mike Shinn, who posted the video of his encounter with Austin at the Burger Me, noted in the comments of his TikTok video that there was a camera crew, noting:

“There was a film crew there, so I’m sure it’s for some TV thing or something. I’d be more concerned if there wasn’t a film crew there”

