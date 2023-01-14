Notes on Lince Dorado, Kevin Dunn, and Veer Mahaan

– WWE’s Veer Mahaan revealed on social media that his Father passed away recently.

– MLW has a new World Middleweight Champion as of this week’s Fusion, and it’s Lince Dorado. Dorado defeated Shun Skywalker on this week’s episode to capture the title.

Dorado won the title at MLW Fightland, which was taped on October 30th. It is his first title in the company. Skywalker’s reign ended at 42 days after winning the championship from Myron Reed at MLW Super Series on September 18th.

– Triple H held a short meeting with WWE talent prior to the January 13th 2022 edition of Smackdown Green Bay, Wisconsin. According to Fightful Select, Kevin Dunn also spoke at the meeting and denied that Vince McMahon will be making any creative changes. Fightful noted the following…

“He said that he’d worked for Vince McMahon for 40 years and since coming back Vince hasn’t said a peep to him about making changes. We had heard that Vince had made suggestions regarding other departments, but that it wasn’t implemented.”

Talent has reportedly been “very worried” about Vince returning to creative at some point. On another note related to Vince’s return and Stephanie McMahon’s resignation, Stephanie was said to have been “disheartened and frustrated” about her team was dismantled by Vince. Fightful added that there are also rumors Vince “sent word to some departments to say they’re doing things wrong since his return.”