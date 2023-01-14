News on Jade Cargill, KUSHIDA, and Katana Chance

Jan 14, 2023 - by Steve Gerweck

Jade Cargill as of today has become the longest reigning champion of any kind in AEW history by holding the TBS title for 373 days and counting.

She broke Hikaru Shida’s record of 372 days.

– Happy birthday to….

– KUSHIDA makes his AEW Debut on next week’s Dynamite challenging Darby Allin for the TNT Title

