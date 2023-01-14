News on Jade Cargill, KUSHIDA, and Katana Chance
– Jade Cargill as of today has become the longest reigning champion of any kind in AEW history by holding the TBS title for 373 days and counting.
She broke Hikaru Shida’s record of 372 days.
– Happy birthday to….
#HappyBirthday, @Katana_WWE!
– KUSHIDA makes his AEW Debut on next week’s Dynamite challenging Darby Allin for the TNT Title
This Wednesday, Jan 18
Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite
Fresno, CA
Live on @TBSNetwork
8pm ET/7pm CT
TNT Championship Open Challenge
@DarbyAllin vs Kushida
TNT Champion Darby Allin will defend the title in an open challenge Wednesday vs former ROH World Television Champion Kushida!
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) January 14, 2023