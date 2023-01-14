Mickie James’ Last Rodeo ends with the capture of the Impact Knockouts title

Mickie James survived to live another day after she defeated Jordynne Grace to win the Impact Knockouts title in a title vs career match which headlined the Hard To Kill pay-per-view last night.

In an angle similar to that of Ric Flair in WWE, James was wrestling to save her career every single time after she kicked off her Last Rodeo, her march to get back to the top but she had vowed to retire if she lost a match along the way.

Many thought with the match wrapping up the show, it would be the end of the line for James but the in-ring veteran managed to squeeze out a win after getting nearly choked out just minutes before.

The now five-time Impact Knockouts champion celebrated in the ring with her family before the show faded to black. Her husband, Nick Aldis, was not part of the celebration.