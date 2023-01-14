Kofi Kingston on WWE locker room mentality, MLW signs AKIRA

– During an interview with SHAK Wrestling, Kofi Kingston was asked about the WWE locker room mentality in regards to sale rumors…

“I think we kind of all have the same mentality, like whatever happens outside of the company is going to happen. We really have no idea what’s transpiring, but our role remains the same, it’s just go out there and put on great matches.”

“That is the one thing, regardless of whoever is in charge or whoever owns this or that, you know what I mean, that’s what we’re gonna do. That’s what we’re always gonna do. So that is the most important thing, I think, the mentality for us is just to kind of, like you said, laser vision and keep putting on great matches. So that’s what we’re gonna do.

– MLW has signed AKIRA, a 29 year old indie talent from Bringhurst, Indiana.

IMPACT had their eyes on him but he chose to sign with MLW.