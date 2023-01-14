Jeff Jarrett smashes guitar on Cobra Kai Stingray’s head during Rampage

Actor Paul Walter Hauser, who this week won a Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role for his role in Black Bird, got into some trouble on Rampage last night.

Hauser, who also plays the role of Stingray on the hit Netflix series Cobra Kai, is a big wrestling fan and in the latest series of Cobra Kai, he can be heard singing the Jericho theme song Judas.

He was being interviewed in the ring by Renee Paquette when he was first interrupted by Danhausen, and then by Sunjay Dutt, Jay Lethal, Satnam Singh, and Jeff Jarrett.

Hauser ripped on Jeff Jarrett and company before slapping Dutt but things got ugly from there as the heels showed no mercy. Lethal knocked Hauser out with a punch and then Jarrett smashed a guitar on his head, leaving him laying in the ring. Lethal then took the Golden Globe but before any more damage could be done, Orange Cassidy and Best Friends came out to save the day.