Former NXT talent retires, Dragon Lee vacates titles

Jan 14, 2023 - by Steve Gerweck

– Dralístico announced that since Dragon Lee signed with WWE, he’s vacating the AAA, The Crash, PWR, and KAOZ tag team titles. Said he’s focused on conquering Japan and wrestling alongside Rush in AEW and Mexico.

Jinny, who wrestled for the NXT UK brand, announced today that she was retiring from performing as a professional wrestler.

