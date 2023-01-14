Former NXT talent retires, Dragon Lee vacates titles
– Dralístico announced that since Dragon Lee signed with WWE, he’s vacating the AAA, The Crash, PWR, and KAOZ tag team titles. Said he’s focused on conquering Japan and wrestling alongside Rush in AEW and Mexico.
– Jinny, who wrestled for the NXT UK brand, announced today that she was retiring from performing as a professional wrestler.
After a long time away due to an injury, I have made the decision to hang up my fashionable boots.
Thank you for all the memories. I'll remember for them forever.
Every journey has an end, but in life, every ending is just a new beginning. I'm excited about what's next 💋 pic.twitter.com/XNJyDyRjPJ
— Jinny (@JinnyCouture) January 14, 2023