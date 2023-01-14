CM Punk takes a crack at AEW’s television ratings

CM Punk took a crack at the AEW television ratings at the expense of MJF.

MJF, who recently won two Pro Wrestling Illustrated awards for Most Hated and Feud of the Year, coincidentally the one with Punk, posted a photo on his social media posing with the two plaques.

But the current AEW World champion hilariously put tape over Punk’s name on the plaque to cover him and that was enough to get a response from Punk on Instagram.

“Maybe find some tape for the ratings so nobody sees those either,” Punk fired back as a reply on MJF’s photo. Punk’s funny comment drew over 4,000 likes and nearly 500 replies.

AEW enjoyed some of its best ratings with Punk on the roster and it’s no secret that those ratings have dipped lately.

The former champion is currently out injured and his status with the company remains unknown.