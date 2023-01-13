WWE Bundle announced for Rainbow Six Siege game

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker and Becky Lynch are coming to Rainbow Six Siege. Ubisoft announced today that two new WWE cosmetic bundles will be coming to the Rainbow Six Siege video game. You can see the trailer below.

The Dead Man Bundle for Blackbeard includes a Taker uniform, special headgear, an Operator portrait, a Taker championship charm, as well as the Moonlight Brawl background and the Tombstone weapon skin for the MK17 CQB. An additional bundle for Thorn was announced, with The Man uniform, special headgear, and an Operator portrait. The bundle for Lynch also includes a WWE Title charm, as well as the I Am The Man background and the Dis-Arm-Her weapon skin for the UZK50GI.

Players can choose The Dead Man or The Man by purchasing the bundle for 2160 R6 credits each, or buy both together in the WWE Rumble Bundle for 4080 R6 credits. Rainbow Six Siege is available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, the Xbox One consoles, Xbox Series X | S, and Windows PC, as well as Ubisoft+.