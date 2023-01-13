News for tonight’s WWE Smackdown

The Road to Royal Rumble will continue tonight as WWE SmackDown on FOX airs live from the Resch Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

SmackDown will be headlined by WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER defending against Braun Strowman. Kevin Owens will face Sami Zayn.

Besides the Superstars announced for matches, the WWE Events and arena websites also have SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, Ronda Rousey, Drew McIntyre, Liv Morgan, The Brawling Brutes, and WWE NXT Tag Team Champions The New Day advertised.