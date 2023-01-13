Mercedes Mone announced for movie

Mercedes Moné (Mercedes Varnado, fka Sasha Banks) has been announced for a new action-thriller movie.

Moné and Paul Ben-Victor have announced for “The Collective,” a new film from Yale Entertainment, according to Deadline.

The recently-wrapped action-thriller movie from director Tom DeNucci, along with writers Matthew Rogers and Jason James, also stars Lucas Till, Ruby Rose, Tyrese Gibson, and Don Johnson, who were all announced before. There is no word yet on a release date for the film.

Moné will star as Nikita, the “blade wielding company pit-bull and chief of security” that always watches the back of Miro Lindell, a character played by Ben-Victor, who serves as auctioneer to a seedy underground cabal of untouchable billionaires bidding on human lives. A righteous group of assassins called The Collective will take aim at the highly sophisticated human trafficking ring. With their backs against the wall, The Collective has no choice but to put their most important mission in the hands of a rookie assassin, Sam Alexander, played by Till. What Alexander lacks in experience he makes up for in savvy, grit, and a keen ability to improvise in the most dangerous situations. Alexander is aided on his journey by Hugo, played by Gibson, and Liam, played by Johnson, who are former CIA operatives turned rogue vigilantes. They face off against Daisy, played by Rose, who is the cunning general manager of the evil, clandestine organization that also employs Moné’s character. Sam must prove to himself, Liam and Hugo that he’s Collective material on this life-or-death, take-no-prisoners mission.

Moné was represented by Sugar23, Buchwald and Felker Toczek Suddleson.

Moné recently debuted for NJPW and will make her in-ring debut at Battle In The Valley on Saturday, February 18 in San Jose, CA, when she challenges IWGP Women’s Champion KAIRI.