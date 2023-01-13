HHH hosts talent meeting at Smackdown

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H hosted a talent meeting backstage at the Resch Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin ahead of the live SmackDown taping.

Triple H thanked the wrestlers for all they do and said he understood that there has been some concern. He told them that the role of new WWE Chairman Vince McMahon since returning is to spearhead the search to see if they are going to sell the company and to who they may sell to.

It was noted by Fightful Select that Triple H also made an attempt to squash the story of the WWE sale being a “done deal” and said even if it happened, it would take a lot longer.

Triple H reiterate that none of this will see any effect on the current WWE creative team or process. This reportedly calmed many of the concerns that talent has had over the last week or so. He did keep it open and say that anything could change, but right now Vince defers the final creative say-so to Triple H. He noted that while he and Vince may have discussions, Triple H makes the final call.