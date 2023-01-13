Hard To Kill 2023 live on pay-per-view tonight

Live tonight from Center Stage in Atlanta, Georgia, Impact Wrestling presents Hard To Kill on pay-per-view. The full card is as follows:

Josh Alexander vs Bully Ray in a full metal mayhem match for the Impact World title; Jordynne Grace vs Mickie James in a title vs career match for the Impact Knockouts title; Trey Miguel vs Black Taurus for the Impact X Division title; Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin vs Heath and Rhino vs Brian Myers and Matt Cardona vs Ace Austin and Chris Bey in a four-way tag team elimination match for the Impact World Tag Team titles; Deonna Purrazzo vs Killer Kelly vs Masha Slamovich vs Taylor Wilde in a four-way match to determine the #1 contender to the Impact Knockouts title; Joe Hendry vs Moose for the Impact Digital Media title; Jonathan Gresham vs Eddie Edwards; Rich Swann vs Steve Maclin in a falls count anywhere match; plus Jessicka, Rosemary, and Taya Valkyrie vs Gisele Shaw, Savannah Evans, and Tasha Steelz in a six-Knockouts tag team match in the pre-show; and Angels vs Bhupinder Gujjar vs Kushida vs Mike Bailey vs Mike Jackson vs Yuya Uemura in a six-way match in the pre-show.

International viewers can purchase the Hard To Kill pay-per-view on FITE.TV for $19.99