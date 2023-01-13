Braun Strowman & NFL team partner for boots to benefit Waukesha victims

Braun Strowman teamed up with the NFL’s Green Bay Packers to create custom boots to honor a young fan, Jackson Sparks, who was a victim of the Waukesha Christmas Parade murders in 2021.

After Strowman wears the boots on tonight’s SmackDown in the match against WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther, the Packers will auction the boots off with proceeds going to the Waukesha Christmas Parade Foundation.

Strowman tweeted on the boots and wrote, “Honored to be representing the community of #Waukesha #Wisconsin the @packers and #JacksonSparks this Friday night on @wwe #SmackDown in #GreenBay these boots will be auctioned off and all the money raised will be donated to the #WaukeshaChristmasParadeFoundation.”