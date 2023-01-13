1/13/23 AEW Rampage Recap

The opening credits roll. Chris Jericho, Excalibur, Jim Ross, and Tony Schiavone are on commentary from Los Angeles, California.

—

Match #1 – AEW TNT Championship Match: Darby Allin (c) vs. Juice Robinson

They lock up and Allin backs Robinson into the ropes. Robinson comes back with a waist-lock and takes Allin down. Robinson smacks the back of Allin’s head a few times and gets him in the ropes. Allin comes back with a side-headlock and takes Robinson down. Robinson counters with a back-drop and goes for a senton, but Allin gets his knees up. Allin goes back to the side-headlock, but Robinson delivers shots to his back. Allin drops RObinson with a few arm drags and charges, but Robinson sends him to the floor with a back drop. Robinson slams Allin into the barricade and the ring steps, and then drops Allin rib-first onto the steps as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Robinson delivers right hands to Allin and drops him with a chop. Allin comes back with a kick to the chest and dropkicks Robinson into the corner. Allin sends Robinson to the floor and dives through the ropes onto him. Allin gets Robinson back into the ring and goes for a Coffin Splash, but Robinson counters with a forearm shot. Robinson slams Allin down again and goes for the cover, but Allin kicks out. Robinson connects with a few sentons and goes for the cover, but Allin kicks out. Robinson comes off the ropes with a senton now, but Allin dodges and rolls him up in a crucifix pin for a two count. Robinson delivers a gut-buster and goes for the cover, but Allin kicks out. Robinson goes for a senton in the corner, but Allin dodges and delivers Code Red. Allin goes for the cover, but Robinson kicks out. Allin goes for the Coffin Drop, but Robinson cuts him off and delivers a few chops. Robinson clotheslines Allin off the top rope and delivers a Juicehammer. Robinson goes for the cover, but Allin kicks out. Robinson delivers a chop and sets Allin up top. Robinson follows with a headbutt and goes for a suplex, but Allin counters with a Scorpion Death Drop. Allin hits the Coffin Drop and gets the pin fall.

Winner and still AEW TNT Champion: Darby Allin

-After the match, Sting comes to the ring to celebrate Allin’s win. They will team up with The Great Muta in Muta’s final match next week. The trio will take on Naomichi Marufuji, AKIRA, and Hakushi in Pro Wrestling NOAH.

—

Powerhouse Hobbs talks about the next chapter in the Book of Hobbs. He talks about taking the ashes of a phoenix and spreading them over all of his opponents in AEW.

—

Renee Paquette is on the stage, and she introduces The Acclaimed. The AEW World Tag Team Champions come to the stage with Daddy Ass for their Hollywood Walk of Fame star presentation. Anthony Bowens says they are in the mecca of entertainment and the mecca of professional wrestling, and then tells everyone to throw their scissors in the air. Bowens says everyone will now forever know that everyone loves The Acclaimed, and then they go to place their fingers, in their scissor pose, in a block of cement. Before they can, they are interrupted by The Gunns. Austin says The Acclaimed aren’t stars and the only reason they are relevant is because they stole The Gunns’ dad from them. Austin says they are the ones who deserve the star and Daddy Ass says they are right and tells them to go ahead. They go to do it, and The Acclaimed pulls their pants down and sends him scurrying backstage.

—

Renee Paquette interviews Swerve Strickland backstage, and he is with all of Mogul Affiliates.

—

Match #2 – Tag Team Match: Eddie Kingston and Ortiz vs. Kings of the Black Throne (Brody King and Malakai Black)

Ortiz delivers a few quick shots to King, but King knocks him down with a forearm shot. Ortiz delivers a few shots, but King comes back with a few of his own and drops Ortiz again. Ortiz comes back with a dropkick to King’s knee, and then delivers one to his chest. Ortiz takes King to the corner and Kingston tags in. Black tags in and they lock up. Black backs Kingston into the corner and delivers a knee strike. Black runs the ropes, but Kingston delivers a chop to stop him. Black dodges a spinning back fist and Kingston dodges a spinning back kick, and they both sit down in the ring and talk trash as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, King delivers a cannonball senton to Kingston in the corner. King goes for the cover, but Ortiz breaks it up. King drops Kingston with a lariat, but Kingston gets right back up. Kingston drops King with an enzuigiri and a half-and-half suplex. Kingston still doesn’t tag Ortiz even though Black tags in, but Ortiz drops Black with a DDT anyway. Kingston drops Black with an exploder suplex and goes for the cover, but Black kicks out. Kingston goes for the spinning back fist, but Black counters with an elbow strike. Black delivers a rising knee strike to Kingston, and then delivers one to Ortiz as well. Kingston drops Black with a shot and goes for the cover, but King breaks it up. Kingston drops King with a spinning back fist, and Buddy Matthews runs to the ring with a chair. Kingston stops him and Julia Hart gets into the ring. Kingston goes for the spinning back fist, but stops when he sees it’s Hart and not Black. Black drops Kingston with a spinning back kick and sends Ortiz to the outside. Matthews holds Ortiz back as Black makes the pin fall.

Winners: Kings of the Black Throne

—

Lexy Nair interviews Jade Cargill and Leila Grey. Nair asks about the tension between Cargill and Red Velvet. Cargill says Velvet is just jealous of Grey and says they should be talking about Cargill’s upcoming 50th win. Grey tells Velvet that she is out, while she (Grey) is in.

—

Renee Paquette is with Paul Walter Hauser in the ring. He says he loves professional wrestling and says you never know what’s going to happen in AEW. Danhausen comes to the ring and says he also won an award when he was the number one merchandise seller in AEW. He says he wasn’t given a physical award like Hausen’s Golden Globe, and says Hauser should give him that one. Hauser asks if the award should be called the “Golden Globe-hausen,” and then they are interrupted by Jay Lethal, Jeff Jarrett, Satnam Singh, and Sonjay Dutt. Hauser shuts Jarrett up immediately and then insults the entire group. Dutt gets in Hauser’s face, but Hausen drops him with a shot. Lethal drops Hauser with a shot as Singh backs Danhausen in the corner and stands in front of him. Dutt and Lethal hold Hauser up and Jarrett delivers a guitar shot. Lethal picks up the Golden Globe Award as Singh holds Danhausen, but Best Friends and Orange Cassidy comes to the ring and chases Jarrett’s group off. Dutt and Lethal take the Golden Globe Award with them as they back up the ramp.

—

The video package for tonight’s Street Fight main event airs.

—

Announced for next Wednesday’s Dynamite:

-AEW TNT Championship Match: Darby Allin (c) vs. Kushida

-AEW All-Atlantic Championship Match: Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Jay Lethal

-The Young Bucks vs. Top Flight

-Bandido vs. Bryan Danielson

-Jake Hager vs. Ricky Starks

-We will hear from Adam Page

Announced for next Friday’s Rampage:

-Action Andretti vs. Daniel Garcia

—

Match #3 – Tag Team Street Fight: Ruby Soho and Willow Nightingale vs. The Jericho Appreciation Society (Anna Jay A.S. and Tay Melo)

Soho and Nightingale attack Jay and Melo during their entrance. They hit them with hockey sticks and take them down, and then Soho tells Nightingale to get the tables. Jay and Melo come back and slam Nightingale into the barricade and Soho into the apron. Jay slams Soho’s face into the ring bell a few times as Melo drops Nightingale to the outside with shot. Soho has been busted open as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Jay and Melo are still in control in the ring. They double-team Nightingale and slam her onto a trash can. Jay goes for the cover, but Nightingale kicks out. Melo hands Jay a roll of barbed wire and she wraps it around her arm. Jay goes for the Queen Slayer, but Nightingale backs her into the corner and Soho punches Jay in the head with a chair wrapped around her hand. Melo hits Soho with a trash can lid and stacks chairs in the ring. They go up top with Soho, but Nightingale counters and power bombs them onto the chairs. Nightingale delivers shots to Jay in the corner, and Jay has been busted open as well. Nightingale tosses Jay across the ring and puts a trash can on her in the corner. Melo hits Nightingale with a chair and delivers shots to her back. Melo runs the ropes, but Nightingale drops her with a spine buster. Nightingale delivers a senton onto the trash can and Jay in the corner and goes for the cover, but Jay kicks out. Nightingale delivers a Death Valley Driver to Jay on the apron and goes for the Doctor Bomb on the floor, but Melo hits her with a trash can lid.

Soho drops Melo with a shot on the floor and drags the timekeeper’s table over as Nightingale and Jay fight up the ramp. Nightingale dodges a kick and power bombs Jay off the stage and to the floor. Melo pile-drives Soho through the table at ringside and gets her back into the ring. Melo goes for the cover, but Soho kicks out. Melo empties a bag of thumbtacks in the ring and goes for a pile-driver on Soho. Soho counters out, but Melo tries to grind Soho’s face into the tacks. Soho grabs a handful of tacks and throws them in Melo’s face. Soho slams Melo into a chair that was wedged in the corner, and then delivers Destination Unknown into the tacks for the pin fall.

Winners: Ruby Soho and Willow Nightingale