WWE to report earnings results

WWE announced the following today-

WWE® TO REPORT FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2022 RESULTS

STAMFORD, Conn., January 12, 2023 – WWE (NYSE: WWE) announced that it will report its fourth quarter and full year 2022 results on Thursday, February 2, 2023 prior to the market opening. The Company will host a conference call beginning at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss the results.

All interested parties are welcome to listen to a live webcast that will be hosted through the Company’s web site at corporate.wwe.com/investors. Participants can access the conference call by dialing 855-200-4993 (toll free) or 323-794-2092 from outside the U.S. (conference ID for both lines: 3707267). Please reserve a line approximately 10 minutes prior to the start time of the conference call.

The earnings presentation referenced during the call will be made available on February 2, 2023 at corporate.wwe.com/investors. A replay of the call will be available approximately two hours after the conference call concludes and can be accessed on the Company’s web site.