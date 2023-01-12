WWE CEO Nick Khan meets Disney’s counterpart on sale talks

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer is reporting that WWE Chief Executive Officer Nick Khan traveled to Los Angeles, California on Monday to meet a few important people regarding the WWE sale.

Meltzer said that Khan met with Disney CEO Bob Iger and ESPN and Sports Content Chairman James Pitaro to talk business.

Iger, who recently returned to the helm of The Walt Disney Company, and Pitaro, the most powerful man in ESPN, are obviously very influential when it comes to acquisitions and Disney is one of the companies who are interested in acquiring WWE.

Meltzer added that while Vince is back and mainly working on selling the company, Nick Khan is the man running WWE at the moment after Stephanie McMahon resigned from her post as co-CEO.

Khan was brought in by Vince McMahon in a move that surprised many in the industry and was at the time the most powerful person in WWE whose last name wasn’t McMahon.