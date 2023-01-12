The Elite regain the AEW World Trios titles after crazy ladder match

The Elite – the trios team of Nick Jackson, Matt Jackson, and IWGP United States champion Kenny Omega – became the new AEW World Trios champions last night on Dynamite after they beat Death Triangle in an insane ladder match.

This was their seventh in a best of seven series, a series which started at Full Gear. It was tied 3-3, with the champions going 3-1 at one point but The Elite got the wins needed to tie the series and take it to the final match.

The Elite were the inaugural champions, beating Adam Page and The Dark Order in the finals at All Out. But their involvement in the CM Punk backstage brawl resulted in all of them getting suspended and stripped off their titles.

Death Triangle won the titles the following Wednesday when they beat Best Friends and held on to them for 126 days. During their time as champions, they defended them only once against AR Fox & Top Flight on an episode of Dynamite in mid November.