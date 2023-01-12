Spoilers: AEW Dark:Elevation & Rampage tapings from 1/11

— The 1/16 AEW Dark:Elevation episode was taped tonight in Los Angeles before Dynamite. Here are spoilers-

* Marina Shafir and Nyla Rose defeated Jonnie Robbie and Vipress

* ROH Women’s World Champion Athena defeated Zeda Zhang

* Evil Uno, Alex Reynolds, John Silver defeated The Trustbusters

* Rush and Perro Peligroso defeated Misterioso and Diego Valens

* Ethan Page, Matt Hardy, Isiah Kassidy, Brandon Cutler defeated Ryan Nemeth, Peter Avalon, Serpentico, Luther

* ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champion Brian Cage defeated former Impact star Willie Mack

* ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli and ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta defeated Top Flight and The Butcher & The Blade in a Triple Threat

— The 1/13 AEW Rampage was taped tonight in Los Angeles after Dynamite. Here are spoilers-

* AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin retained over Juice Robinson in the opener. Allin won with the Coffin Drop. Sting celebrated with Allin after the match

* AEW World Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed performed their latest rap. Max Caster had to re-do some of his lines

* Malakai Black and Brody King defeated Eddie Kingston and Ortiz. The finish came after miscommunication between Ortiz and Kingston, and Kingston wouldn’t tag Ortiz

* Renee Paquette interviewed actor Paul Walter Hauser in the ring. Danhausen was with them. Jeff Jarrett, Jay Lethal, Satnam Singh and Sonjay Dutt interrupted until Chuck Taylor, Trent Beretta and AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy made the save, then a brawl broke out

* Ruby Soho and Willow Nightingale defeated Tay Melo and Anna Jay in a Street Fight. Lots of weapons and hardcore action here. Soho dropped Melo onto thumbtacks with a DDT for the pin