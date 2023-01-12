Royal Rumble spoiler notes

PWInsider reports that Logan Paul is absolutely being discussed for an appearance at the WWE Royal Rumble, as long as his knee is rehabbed and he’s medically cleared to compete. Paul has been away from WWE since losing to Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at WWE Crown Jewel in November. It remains to be seen if Paul will work the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match, or appear for some other role. Paul vs. John Cena has been rumored for WrestleMania 39, but only rumored.

Word going around RAW this week was that Doudrop will be returning to the ring this month as well, perhaps in the 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match. The former Piper Niven is scheduled to return to the RAW brand. As noted before, Doudrop recently dismissed a report that said she has had work visa issues, and then revealed dthat she’s been on the shelf with an illness. Doudrop has not wrestled since she and Nikki Cross defeated Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne on the September 6 WWE NXT episode. She left that show with a bloody nose, and has not been seen since.

We noted before that WWE Hall of Famers Edge and Beth Phoenix could be returning to TV soon. Edge vs. Finn Balor has been expected for the Royal Rumble, and at one point Edge and Phoenix were booked for the Elimination Chamber on Saturday, February 18. In an update, now PWInsider is also reporting that Edge is penciled in to return at The Rumble, but no details were provided on the match he’s set to work. It was also said that Phoenix is scheduled to be at The Rumble, likely in the 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match.

This is another credible source reporting that Edge and Beth are headed back to WWE, so it looks like we will see the happy couple return to the storylines for WrestleMania 39 Season. Edge has not been seen since losing the “I Quit” match to Balor at WWE Extreme Rules on October 8. After that loss, there was an angle where Rhea Ripley hit Phoenix with a Con-Chair-To while her husband was forced to watch. Edge tended to Phoenix to end the segment, but they have not been back since.