Report: The Khans interested in purchasing WWE
Barron’s, the sister publication to the Wall Street Journal and a subsidiary of Dow Jones & Company, is reporting that AEW’s Shad and Tony Khan are said to be interested in purchasing World Wrestling Entertainment.
source: barrons.com
