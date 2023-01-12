Report: The Khans interested in purchasing WWE

Jan 12, 2023 - by Steve Gerweck

Barron’s, the sister publication to the Wall Street Journal and a subsidiary of Dow Jones & Company, is reporting that AEW’s Shad and Tony Khan are said to be interested in purchasing World Wrestling Entertainment.

source: barrons.com

