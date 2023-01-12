News and notes on Chris Masters, Matt Cardona, Hook, and Luke Hawk

– Taz is proud of his son…

Very proud of this dude. 😎 pic.twitter.com/RqYLTjU6AF

—–

Chris Masters attends AEW event…

——

Luke Hawk tweeted….

That old school @wwe locker room, #YoungRock style. Who can you name? pic.twitter.com/4eeQm1aXv4

—–

– Congratulations to Matt Cardona…

I’M THE INDEPENDENT WRESTLER OF THE YEAR!

I try to give back and elevate anybody I’m in the ring with on the indies…teach them something, get them more exposure, etc.

But I’m not here to pass the torch…I’m here to light a new one!#AlwayzReady #StillHere @OfficialPWI pic.twitter.com/wB4cMwDrN2

— Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) January 12, 2023