FTR ask for time off from AEW TV, to decide their future by April

We won’t be seeing FTR on television for the next few months as Dax Harwood announced on his podcast that both he and his tag team partner Cash Wheeler asked AEW for a few months off, a request which was accepted by AEW President Tony Khan.

Harwood said that the reason they wanted time off is to reflect, let their bodies heal, and decide what they’re going to do next because whatever they sign next is going to be their last one.

He said he doesn’t see himself working indies or traveling to Japan or Mexico in five years time so the next few months are the most important for them.

“By April, at least…at most, we will have an answer,” Harwood said, although he did admit that he “knows” what he wants to do but regardless of where they end up, they just want to be respected.

“I’m not sure exactly how long we’ll be away. It may be all the way up until the end of our contract,” he continued, noting that April is when their AEW contract is up.

FTR recently lost the ROH, AAA, and IWGP Tag Team titles in the span of a month.