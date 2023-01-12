Eddie Edwards Believes He’ll Be Impact World Champion in 2023

Filed to GERWECK.NET:

Impact Wrestling star Eddie Edwards joined PWMania.com for an exclusive in-depth interview. During the conversation, Edwards said he is confident that he will become World Champion in 2023. He also opened up about his match with Jonathan Gresham at Hard To Kill and said defeating Bobby Lashley for the Impact World Title was one of the best matches he had for the company. You can read the entire interview by clicking here. Here are some highlights:

Facing Jonathan Gresham at Impact Hard to Kill:

“I’m looking forward to it. Anytime we have a PPV, it’s one of those things you can feel in the air, you can feel it in the building, the energy, the excitement from the locker room itself, let alone the fans. Me and Gresham were supposed to wrestle 9 months ago at Rebellion, but circumstances out of our hands meant we couldn’t, so now the time is here, a long time in the making. We’ll be out there, tearing up, Centre Stage, Atlanta. What better place to do it?”

His best Impact Wrestling matches:

“You know, I can go pretty recently against Josh Alexander at Bound For Glory. Although I lost, I felt it was a match that represented myself and IMPACT in the way myself and Josh would like it to represent. It was hard-hitting, leaving everything out there and though I lost, I would do battle with Josh each and every day if I could.

“Of course, winning the World Title for first time from Bobby Lashley was an amazing, surreal moment. There are a lot of ups and downs in life, and especially, professional wrestling, where I never thought I’d get a shot or be in that position, but to be able to do it against someone like Bobby Lashley was very special and something I hold very close to my heart.

“And to become the World Champion again at the weirdest of times during the pandemic, winning at Slammiversary against top talent such as Rich Swann, Eric Young, Ace Austin was something very special. People believed in what I was doing, they had confidence in me being the World Champion at the toughest of times, and that means a whole lot to me.”

Becoming Impact World Champion again:

“I think so. I got close at the end of last year, but I’ll get back to the drawing board and 2023 is a new me. I want to do it the right way, work my way up, and beat everyone to get there. I am confident I will be World Champion in 2023.”

Edwards also talked about where Impact Wrestling currently sits in the wrestling world, more on his match against Gresham at Hard to Kill, and much more. You can read the complete interview at this link.