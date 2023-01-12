Britt Baker is “damn proud” of Adam Cole

AEW star Britt Baker commented on real-life boyfriend Adam Cole’s return last night on AEW Dynamite. She wrote the following message on Twitter:

“For months the only time @AdamColePro left the house was to go to bran/physical therapy appointments. There was a time he wasn’t allowed to fly on planes or do anything more than go for a walk. I’m so damn proud of how hard he worked every single day to get back to you all.”

Cole later wrote in response, “Thanks for being in my corner every step of the way. Couldn’t have done it without you.”