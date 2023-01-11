WWE Sources Say Company Not Sold To Saudi Arabia

Filed to GERWECK.NET:

WWE has not been sold to Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund … this according to sources familiar with the situation.

TMZ Sports is told … a deal has not been made between the two sides, despite widespread rumors saying otherwise.

The reports started to circulate Tuesday night … claiming Vince McMahon secured a massive payday for handing over the company reins to Saudi Arabia, which would take the WWE private once again.

The speculation came just days after Vince McMahon brought himself back on to the organization’s board of directors … with the intent to help with TV deal negotiations and explore a potential sale of the company.

Hours before the reported Saudi Arabia deal, Vince’s daughter, Stephanie, announced her departure from WWE … giving up her role as Co-CEO.

A sale to Saudi Arabia would certainly cause backlash with WWE fans … especially considering the country’s history of human rights violations.

The promotion even faced criticism for inking a 10-year deal with SA in 2018.

Things can always change … but as of right now, we’re told reports of a deal being set in stone are simply not true.