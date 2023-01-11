Sudu Shah no longer with WWE

WWE announcer Sudu Shah has been released from the company.

Shah took to Twitter today to announce that Tuesday was his final day with the company. PWInsider adds that he was released.

“Yesterday was my final day with the WWE. What an incredible experience working with some of the most talented people I’ve ever met. Thank you to everyone who watched and supported every week!,” Shah wrote.

WWE hired Shah in January 2022, and he began working WWE 205 Liv commentary with Nigel McGuinness. He was then moved to WWE NXT Level Up, and he’s called the show with Byron Saxton ever since. Shah has also hosted the NXT Snapchat show.

Shah graduated from the University of Mississippi in 2016 with a Bachelor in Broadcast Journalism. Shah spent several years working as a sports anchor for WMC-TV in Memphis, where he was nominated for the Associated Press Sportscaster of the Year Award in 2017. Shah has also done significant freelance media and marketing work. He went to work for Ole Miss Spirit under 247 Sports and The NFHS Network, and was then hired by FOX-5 in Atlanta. He left FOX-5 after less than one year in 2021, and was signed by WWE not long after that.

There’s no word yet on who will join Saxton on NXT Level Up, but we will keep you updated.