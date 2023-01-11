NXT North American Championship match confirmed for Vengeance Day

WWE has confirmed that Wes Lee will defend the NXT North American Championship against Dijak at Vengeance Day. Dijak defeated Tony D’Angelo at New Year’s Evil to earn the shot.

Here is the updated NXT Vengeance Day card for 2/4 in Charlotte, NC-

–NXT North American Championship Match: Wes Lee (C) vs. Dijak

–NXT Women’s Championship Triple Threat: Roxanne Perez (C) vs. Gigi Dolin vs. Jacy Jayne

–NXT Championship Steel Cage Match: Bron Breakker (C) vs. Grayson Waller