NXT Championship match announced for Vengeance Day

A big Steel Cage match for the WWE NXT Title has been announced for Vengeance Day.

Tonight’s NXT New Year’s Evil special saw NXT Champion Bron Breakker retain over Grayson Waller via count out. The match featured two spots where the ring ropes were broken. The second break caused Waller to be counted out, and Breakker retained. The show-closing segment after the Women’s Battle Royal then featured WWE Hall of Famer & Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels sitting down backstage with Waller and Breakker. Michaels said the earlier finish is not the way anyone wants a NXT Title match to end, and they agreed. Michaels said he wants a decisive winner, and to get that he booked Waller vs. Breakker in a Steel Cage for Vengeance Day, with the title on the line.

The 2023 NXT Vengeance Day Premium Live Event is scheduled for Saturday, February 4 from the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. Below is the updated card-

Steel Cage Match for the NXT Title

Grayson Waller vs. Bron Breakker (c)

Triple Threat for the NXT Women’s Title

Gigi Dolin vs. Jacy Jayne vs. Roxanne Perez (c)