1/11/23 AEW Dynamite Recap

The opening credits roll. Excalibur, Taz, and Tony Schiavone are on commentary from Los Angeles, California.

—

Match #1 – Singles Match: Adam Page vs. Jon Moxley

They brawl as the bell rings and Moxley backs Page into the corner with elbow strikes. Moxley connects with a corner clothesline, but Page comes back with a boot to the face. Page beats Moxley down in the corner, and then they exchange chops. Page sends Moxley off the ropes, but Moxley counters and slams him to the mat. Moxley works over Page in the corner and sets him up top. Moxley grinds his fingers into Page’s back, and then bites him as well. Moxley drops Page with a suplex from the top and goes for the cover, but Page quickly kicks out. Moxley goes for an arm-bar, but Page rolls free. Moxley kicks Page in the face and drops him with a German suplex. Moxley delivers another suplex and sets up for a fourth, but Page delivers an elbow strike and throws Moxley across the ring. Page goes to the apron, but Moxley knocks him into the barricade. Moxley goes after Page and slams him into the barricade, but Page comes right back and drops Moxley with a clothesline. Page gets Moxley back into the ring, but Moxley drops him with a big lariat. Moxley goes for a pair of covers, but Page kicks out at two both times as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Moxley has Page in a cross-face and transitions into a front face-lock. Moxley goes to a rear choke now, but Page gets to his feet and drops Moxley down. Page drops Moxley with a lariat, and they are both down. They get to their feet and exchange throws and shots, and then Page drops Moxley with another lariat. Page kicks Moxley in the face on the outside, and then drops him with a moonsault from the top. Page gets Moxley back into the ring and goes for the Buckshot Lariat, but Moxley counters and delivers the Death Rider. Moxley goes for the cover, but Page kicks out. Moxley applies the Bulldog Choke, and then drops Page with a pile driver. Moxley goes for the cover, but Page kicks out at one. Moxley delivers a few kicks, but Page blocks the last one and goes for Deadeye. Moxley counters and locks in a sleeper hold. Moxley sets up for another pile driver, but Page counters and delivers Deadeye. Moxley comes right back and stomps Page’s head into the mat. Moxley and Page fight to their feet and exchange headbutts. They exchange open-hand shots and Page drops Moxley with a running lariat. Page delivers the Buckshot Lariat and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Adam Page

-After the match, the referee and the doctor check on Moxley as Page looks on and leaves the ring.

—

Excalibur and Taz inform us that doctors helped Moxley to the back during the commercial and will try to get updates throughout the show.

—

Tony Schiavone is in the ring, and he introduces the returning Adam Cole. Cole gets in the ring and asks who’s ready for storyline with Adam Cole bay-bay. Cole says this is going to be a good news/bad news situation. Cole says these past few months have made him have a greater appreciation for his life. He says all he has wanted to do since he was nine years old was to be a professional wrestler, and he gets to do that in AEW. Cole says he has been banged up a lot lately with his shoulder and head injuries. Cole says he would wake up and not know what was going on, and says the fans didn’t know what was going on with him. Cole says the fans’ messages to him meant the world to him because he had nothing to give for six months, and the fans were still there for him. He says he is eternally grateful for that and thanks everyone. Cole says it is now time for the bad news, but the bad news isn’t for him. It is for the AEW locker room, because he is back. Cole says he thought for sure his career was over, but he isn’t done yet. Cole says he hasn’t scratched the surface in AEW yet, and this is the day when a new Adam Cole is born. Cole says no matter how long it takes, he will be at the top of the mountain in AEW.

—

The Acclaimed cut a promo backstage. They say they will be getting a star on the Hollywood Star on the Walk of Fame this Friday on Rampage.

—

Match #2 – Tag Team Match: Big Bill and Lee Moriarty (w/Stokely Hathaway) vs. Junglehook (Hook and Jack Perry)

Perry and Moriarty lock up and back into the corner. Moriarty chops Perry in the corner, and then Perry does the same to Moriarty. They exchange more chops and Perry drops Moriarty with a dropkick. Hook tags in and he and Perry drop Moriarty with a double back elbow. Hook takes Moriarty down and goes for an arm-bar, but Moriarty rolls into a pin attempt for one. Hook delivers another quick shot and Perry tags back in. Hook and Perry double-team Moriarty and Perry goes for the cover, but Moriarty kicks out. Hathaway grabs Perry’s boot to distract him and Perry goes for a dive, but Bill catches him. Bill goes for a choke slam on the apron, but Hook makes the save. Bill tags in and works over Perry in the ring now. Bill delivers a right hand to Perry in the corner and goes for a splash, but Perry dodges it. Perry delivers a shot to Moriarty, but Bill sends Perry to the floor with a boot. Moriarty dives into Perry and takes him down on the floor as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Perry and Moriarty are back in the ring. Perry counters Moriarty and drops him with a power bomb. Hook tags in and drops Moriarty with a fisherman’s suplex. Hook goes for the cover, but Bill breaks it up. Hook goes for a T-bone suplex on Bill, but Bill counters and splashes Hook in the corner. Perry tags in and kicks Bill in the face. Perry comes off the top with a shot to Bill, and then Hook suplexes Bill to the floor. Moriarty rolls Perry up for a two count with a handful of trunks, but Perry counters with a roll-up of his own for two. Perry locks in the Snare Trap and Moriarty taps out.

Winners: Junglehook

—

Renee Paquette interviews Danhausen and Orange Cassidy. Paul Walter Hauser joins them and says he will show off his Golden Globe Award on Rampage this Friday, and then asks Cassidy how things are with the Best Friends. He says they are all good and they walk up behind him. They all put their hands in to end the interview.

—

Renee Paquette is outside The Elite’s locker room, but says she hasn’t been able to talk to them so far today.

—

The AEW World Champion, MJF, comes to the ring before the next match begins. MJF says people seem to think Takeshita is a big deal, but he hasn’t seen any of his stuff. MJF says he always fast-forwards to his own stuff and then makes fun of Takeshita’s name. MJF tells Takeshita that he needs him to win the match tonight and then tells him to speak American after he cuts a promo in Japanese. Takeshita tells MJF to kiss his ass in English and shoves him away. MJF tells Aubrey Edwards to get him out of the ring. MJF says people are saying he can’t last a hour and is scared of Bryan Danielson and the Iron Man Match. MJF tells the fans to ask their moms, sisters, and skank girlfriends just how long he can last, because he is the real deal. MJF says Danielson is irrelevant, and then calls out Ken Jeong and Freddir Prinze Jr., who are at ringside. He talks about their cancelled shows and older movies. MJF says there will not be an Iron Man Match, because Danielson will lose. MJF says he is better than you, and you know it. Danielson’s music hits and he charges to the ring as MJF escapes out the other side and goes up the ramp.

—

Match #3 – Singles Match: Bryan Danielson vs. Konosuke Takeshita

Takeshita applies a side-headlock, but Danielson sends him off. Danielson drops Takeshita with a side-headlock take down, but then they stand at a stalemate. Danielson applies a wrist-lock, but Takeshita turns it into one of his own. Danielson counters back and takes Takeshita down. Danielson grinds at Takeshita’s face and applies the Romero Special. Danielson transitions into the dragon sleeper, but Takeshita counters into one of his own. Takeshita delivers a few elbow strikes, but Danielson comes back with a few chops. They exchange shots and Takeshita drops Danielson with the Takeshita-line. Takeshita goes for a brain buster, but Danielson counters with a few shots and front kick. Danielson takes Takeshita down, but Takeshita rolls over and delivers elbow strikes. Danielson counters back and goes for the LeBell Lock, but Takeshita makes it to the ropes. Danielson chops Takeshita to the corner and follows with kicks. Danielson delivers the running kicks in the corner, but Takeshita counters the last one with a Blue Thunder Bomb. Takeshita goes for the cover, but Danielson kicks out. Takeshita delivers a few more chops, but Danielson comes off the ropes with an elbow strike. They exchange chops as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Takeshita drops Danielson with a lariat from the top. Takeshita goes for the cover, but Danielson kicks out as MJF is shown watching the match from backstage. Takeshita picks Danielson up, but Danielson sends him to the floor with a hurricanrana. Danielson dives onto Takeshita and goes for a kick on the floor. Takeshita blocks it and delivers a brain buster on the floor. Takeshita gets Danielson back into the ring and goes for a springboard senton, but Danielson gets his knees up. Danielson locks in the LeBell Lock, but Takeshita gets to the ropes. They exchange shots and elbow strikes and Takeshita drops Danielson with a lariat. Takeshita slams Danielson down with an inverted pile driver and then delivers a German suplex. Takeshita delivers a shot to Danielson’s neck and goes for a knee strike, but Danielson counters with the running knee strike. Danielson goes for the cover, but Takeshita kicks out. Danielson stomps on Takeshita’s head repeatedly, and then locks in a submission and Takeshita passes out.

Winner: Bryan Danielson

-After the match, Danielson shakes Takeshita’s hand and raises his arm in the air.

—

Renee Paquette interviews Juice Robinson. Robinson says he is in AEW for a few reasons. He is here to kick ass, take names, and win championships, and then challenges Darby Allin for the TNT Championship on Rampage this Friday night.

—

Match #4 – Tag Team Match: Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. and Jamie Hayter (w/Rebel) vs. Saraya and Toni Storm

Storm and Hayter lock up, but neither of them gain the advantage. Storm backs Hayter into the ropes and delivers forearm strikes, but Hayter turns it around and delivers a few shots of her own. Storm dropkicks Hayter and sends her to the floor with a hip attack. Saraya tags in and drops Hayter on the floor, and then gets her back into the ring. Saraya delivers knee strikes and slams her into the ropes and trips her up. Saraya goes for the cover, but Hayter kicks out. Storm tags back in and she and Saraya go for a double suplex, but Hayter delivers one of her own. Storm comes back and slams Hayter down, but Baker tags in. Hayter kicks Storm in the face and Baker trips her on the apron. Baker drops Storm with a neck-breaker to the floor, and then Saraya slams Hayter into the ring steps. Hayter comes back and slams Saraya into the barricade, and then Hikaru Shida comes to ringside. Saraya comes back and slams Hayter into the barricade and then the ring steps as Baker delivers shots to Storm in the ring as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Storm kicks Hayter away. Saraya and Baker tag in and Saraya drops her with a few clothesline. Saraya comes back and sends Baker to the corner, and then delivers a running knee strike. Saraya drop Baker with the Nightcap and goes for the cover, but Baker kicks out. Baker kicks Saraya in the face and goes for the Air Raid Crash, but Saraya rolls through and delivers a knee strike. Saraya goes for the cover, but Baker kicks out. Storm tags in and delivers the hip attack to Baker. Storm drops Baker with a DDT and goes for the cover, but Baker kicks out. Storm goes for a Texas Cloverleaf, but Hayter kicks her in the face to break it up. Baker delivers shots in the corner, and then Hayter joins for the double team. They put Storm up top and Baker climbs as well. Hayter knocks Saraya off the apron and Baker drops Storm with an avalanche Air Raid Crash. Baker goes for the cover, but Storm kicks out. Hayter tags back in and she and Baker deliver elbow strikes to Storm. Hayter delivers the Hate Breaker and goes for the cover, but Saraya breaks it up. Baker sends Saraya to the floor and Storm drops Hayter with a German suplex.

Storm hits the Storm Zero and goes for the cover, but Baker breaks it up. Baker slams Saraya with a bullerfly sit-out slam, and then Storm drops Baker with a headbutt. Hayter and Storm exchange elbow strikes and knock each other down. Shida gets involved and tosses her kendo stick, but Baker hits Storm with Shida’s kendo stick and Hayter drops Storm with the Hayterade and gets the pin fall.

Winners: Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. and Jamie Hayter

—

Eddie Kingston and Ortiz cut a promo about their feud with The House of Black. They argue for a bit and Kingston tells Ortiz he is with him and he is tired of The House of Black and is ready to fight them.

—

Announced for this Friday’s Rampage:

-AEW TNT Championship Match: Darby Allin (c) vs. Juice Robinson

-Tag Team Street Fight: Anna Jay A.S. and Tay Melo vs. Ruby Soho and Willow Nightingale

-Brody King and Malakai Black vs. Eddie Kingston and Ortiz

-We will hear from The Acclaimed

-We will hear from Paul Walter Hauser

Announced for next Wednesday’s Dynamite:

-Bandido vs. Bryan Danielson

-Jake Hager vs. Ricky Starks

—

The Jericho Appreciation Society comes to the ring. Angelo Parker and Matt Menard hype up the group, and then Chris Jericho says they took care of Ricky Starks and Action Andretti. Jericho says the Starks experiment is over, but Starks’ music hits and he comes to the stage with Andretti. Starks says he is standing tall right now and Jericho asks him about Andretti and tells Andretti to go back to the minor leagues. Andretti tells Jericho to shut up before he shoves the baseball bat up his ass. Daniel Garcia tells Andretti to shut up and Andretti says he didn’t know Sammy Guevara gave him permission to speak. Andretti says Guevara can’t even control his own wife or where she puts her hands. Garcia says he used to be like Andretti, but now he is on top of the world with a sports entertainer like Jericho by his side. Starks says this isn’t about Jericho or Jasshole One or Jasshole Two and tells Jericho to move aside. Starks says he is talking to Hager tonight. Starks says Hager is the village idiot of the group and it is a shame. Starks says he has his match with Hager next week, and Hager says he likes his hat. Hager says he is an undefeated MMA fighter and is going to slap Starks’ face off of his face next week. Starks says Hager is getting into the ring with someone who is absolute next week.

—

Match #5 – AEW World Trios Championship – Escalera De La Muerte Match 7 in a Best-of-7 Series: Death Triangle (PAC, Penta El Zero Miedo, and Rey Fenix) (w/Alex Abrahantes) vs. The Elite (Kenny Omega, Matt Jackson, and Nick Jackson) (w/Brandon Cutler, Don Callis, and Michael Nakazawa)

All six men brawl everywhere as the bell rings and then Matt and Penta exchange shots in the ring. Penta goes for the Fear Factor, but Matt counters out. Omega drops Penta, Fenix drops Omega, Nick drops Fenix, and PAC and Penta drop Nick. Fenix delivers a frog splash to Nick, and Matt kicks a ladder into PAC and Penta’s face. Nick comes back and takes Fenix out with a dive and then a ladder gets set up in the ring. Matt takes Fenix down and climbs the ladder, but PAC and Fenix cut him off. Matt sends PAC to the floor and drops Penta with a destroyer. Matt climbs the ladder, but Fenix drops him with a springboard arm-drag. Fenix climbs now, but Omega cuts him off and takes him down. Omega drops Penta with a snap dragon suplex and shoves the ladder over. Omega runs the ropes, but PAC drops him with a shotgun dropkick. PAC picks Omega up, but Omega drops him with a snap dragon suplex. Omega runs the ropes again and goes for a dive on PAC, but PAC moves and Omega crashes through a table. Matt comes back and drives PAC through another table as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Nick dives onto Fenix on the outside as Matt and Penta are in the ring. A ladder is propped on the bottom rope, and Matt backdrops Penta onto it. Mattpicks the ladder up, but Penta kicks him in the face and Fenix drops Nick onto the ladder with a hurricanrana. Omega and PAC get into the ring and Omega goes for the One Winged Angel, but PAC drops him with a reverse-rana. The Lucha Brothers drop Omega with the Fear Factor, and then Fenix dives onto Nick. Penta sets up a ladder and climbs, but Matt pulls him down. PAC knocks Matt into the corner and Penta places the ladder in the opposite corner. PAC and Penta go for a double suplex to Matt, but Nick cuts them off and The Bucks double superkick PAC and Penta. Matt locomotion suplexes Fenix into the ladder in the corner and then Nick drives Penta through a table with a 450 splash. Matt climbs the ladder in the ring, but Fenix cuts him off. Matt kicks Fenix in the face and climbs again, but Abrahantes shoves the ladder over. Cutler sprays Abrahantes in the face and Omega delivers the V Trigger to Abrahantes. Omega sets the ladder back up, but PAC hits him with the ballpeen hammer.

PAC slams Omega with the Falcon Arrow on the floor and then climbs the ladder. Matt climbs the other side and they exchange shots. The Lucha Brothers wedge another ladder in between the standing ladder and the ropes, and then Penta grabs Matt and drops him with the Fear Factor on the wedged ladder. Fenix climbs up, but Omega comes back and climbs as well. Fenix grabs one of the title belts, but Omega delivers shots and then drops Fenix with a One Winged Angel from the ladders. PAC goes for the Black Arrow on Omega, but Omega gets the knees up. Omega climbs up and pulls down one of the titles.

Winners of the series by a final count of 4-3 and new AEW World Trios Champions: The Elite