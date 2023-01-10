Updated lineup for WWE Royal Rumble

Seth Rollins, Austin Theory, Bobby Lashley, Rhea Ripley & Liv Morgan were all confirmed for the men’s & women’s Royal Rumble matches on this week’s WWE Raw.

Here is the updated Royal Rumble lineup for 1/28 in San Antonio, TX-

–Pitch Black Match: LA Knight vs. Bray Wyatt

–Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns (C) vs. Kevin Owens

–Women’s Royal Rumble Match: Liv Morgan, Candice LeRae, Rhea Ripley, 27 more TBA

–Men’s Royal Rumble Match: Kofi Kingston, Seth Rollins, Austin Theory, Bobby Lashley, Ricochet, 25 more TBA