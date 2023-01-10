Tully Blanchard gone from AEW

Appearing on the Two Man Power Trip podcast, Hall of Famer Tully Blanchard said that he is no longer under contract with AEW and has departed the promotion.

Blanchard said that “it was a little more complex” than just his contract expiring, although he did not elaborate what the problems were.

The former member of the Four Horsemen was moved to Ring of Honor earlier last year following a stint with FTR but he last appeared at the Supercard of Honor show in April. He was never used again on any show.

He expressed doubt that either WWE or AEW would have him back in some capacity and was resigned to the fact that his career is over apart from an autograph show here and there.