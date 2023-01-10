Stephanie McMahon resigns

WWE Chairwoman & Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon took to Twitter this evening to announce her resignation. She posted the following letter:

Nick Khan is now the WWE CEO. Stephanie’s resignation comes less than one week after her father, Vince McMahon, returned to the Board of Directors to lead a sale of the company. Vince retired back in the summer following allegations of misconduct and a Special Committee investigation by the Board of Directors, but he told people he wanted to return as he was originally given bad advice to step down. Vince has remained the largest shareholder with voting power, despite the retirement in late July.

Stephanie began modeling for WWE in their merchandise catalogs at age 13. She then became a full-time employee after graduating college in 1998, and was an on-screen personality before that. She began working creative in 2002, was promoted to Executive Vice President of Creative in 2007, then was named Chief Brand Officer in 2013. Stephanie was named Chairwoman and Co-CEO this past summer after Vince retired.