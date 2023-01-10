News for Saturday’s Impact TV taping

Impact Wrestling has announced matches for Saturday’s post-Hard To Kill TV tapings, and meet & greets for the TV tapings and for Friday’s Hard To Kill pay-per-view.

The pay-per-view and TV tapings will take place at Center Stage in Atlanta, Georgia. Hard To Kill is currently sold out, but tickets are still available for Saturday’s TV tapings.

Former WWE and Impact star Tara (fka Victoria) will be making a rare meet & greet appearance after Hard To Kill and before the TV tapings. There will also be a pre-Hard To Kill meet & greet with Deonna Purrazzo, Impact Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace, and Impact World Tag Team & NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Champions The Motor City Machine Guns. The post-Hard To Kill meet & greet will feature Mike Bailey, Matt Cardona and Brian Myers. The pre-TV tapings meet & greet will feature Impact World Champion Josh Alexander, X-Division Champion Trey Miguel, Impact Digital Media Champion Joe Hendry and Taylor Wilde. The post-TV tapings meet & greet will feature Impact Knockouts World Tag Team Champions Death Dollz, Rhino and Heath.

The following matches have been announced for Saturday’s TV tapings:

-Taylor Wilde vs. Killer Kelly

-Dirty Dango vs. Steve Maclin

-Deonna Purrazzo vs. Ashley D’Amboise

-Matt Cardona and Brian Myers vs. Ace Austin and Chris Bey

The current card for Friday’s Hard To Kill pay-per-view looks like this:

–Falls Count Anywhere Match: Steve Maclin vs. Rich Swann

-Jonathan Gresham vs. Eddie Edwards

–#1 Contenders Match: Taylor Wilde vs. Masha Slamovich vs. Killer Kelly vs. Deonna Purrazzo

–X Division Championship Match: Trey Miguel (C) vs. Black Taurus

–Impact Digital Media Championship Match: Joe Hendry (C) vs. Moose

–IMPACT Tag Team Championship Fatal 4 Way Elimination: The Motor City Machine Guns (C) vs. Heath & Rhino vs. The Major Players vs. Ace Austin & Chris Bey

–Championship vs. Career Match: Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace (C) vs. Mickie James

–Full Metal Mayhem IMPACT World Championship Match: Josh Alexander (C) vs. Bully Ray