Mercedes Mone helps sell out Battle at the Valley NJPW show

The Battle at the Valley NJPW show set for next month has sold out, with the rest of the tickets quickly scooped up after Mercedes Mone’s arrival.

“Thank you! Over one month away, all tickets are SOLD OUT for Battle in the Valley February 18,” tweeted the NJPW Global account.

Mone will be taking on Kairi for the IWGP Women’s title in one of the main events of the show. The former WWE Raw and Smackdown Women’s champion challenged Kairi after she took her out at the Wrestle Kingdom 17 pay-per-view last week.

Battle at the Valley will take place from San Jose Civic in San Jose, California and will stream live on FITE.TV for $19.99.