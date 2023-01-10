Mandy Rose comments on her WWE release, Star not WWE bound

Jan 10, 2023 - by Steve Gerweck

– During an interview with Tamron Hall, former WWE star Mandy Rose discussed her departure from the company.

Mandy said there is a confidentiality clause and there are some things she can’t discuss but noted that WWE warned her to remove adult content from her FanTime account and she complied. In regards to a potential return to the company, Mandy said “never say never” and would have a conversation if she was asked to take down her FanTime account.

– Despite speculation that he could be WWE bound, PWInsider has revealed that Jay White is currently booked for NJPW shows scheduled for after the “Royal Rumble” suggesting that he won’t be leaving NJPW.

please support us:

Post Category: Featured News, News     Tags:

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Kayla Rossi

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal