Mandy Rose comments on her WWE release, Star not WWE bound

– During an interview with Tamron Hall, former WWE star Mandy Rose discussed her departure from the company.

Mandy said there is a confidentiality clause and there are some things she can’t discuss but noted that WWE warned her to remove adult content from her FanTime account and she complied. In regards to a potential return to the company, Mandy said “never say never” and would have a conversation if she was asked to take down her FanTime account.

I really hope #WWE and Mandy Rose mend fences. She was on an incredible run. pic.twitter.com/XGrTXaMK7l — Scott Fishman (@smFISHMAN) January 10, 2023

– Despite speculation that he could be WWE bound, PWInsider has revealed that Jay White is currently booked for NJPW shows scheduled for after the “Royal Rumble” suggesting that he won’t be leaving NJPW.

