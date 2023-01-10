1/10/23 AEW Dark Results
Excalibur and Taz are on commentary from Portland, Oregon.
- Juice Robinson defeated Travis Williams
- Ruby Soho and Willow Nightingale defeated Diamante and Emi Sakura
- Jake Hager defeated Steve Migs
- Big Bill and Lee Moriarty (w/Stokely Hathaway) defeated The Voros Twins (Chris Voros and Patrick Voros)
- Anna Jay A.S. and Tay Melo defeated Kel and Teal Piper
- Trios Tag Team Match
Ethan Page, Isiah Kassidy, and Matt Hardy defeated Caleb Teninty, Judas Icarus, and Sebastian Wolfe
- ROH Women’s World Championship Match
Athena (c) defeated Marina Shafir (w/Vickie Guerrero)