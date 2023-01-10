1/10/23 AEW Dark Results

Jan 10, 2023 - by Michael Riba

Excalibur and Taz are on commentary from Portland, Oregon.

  1. Juice Robinson defeated Travis Williams
  2. Ruby Soho and Willow Nightingale defeated Diamante and Emi Sakura
  3. Jake Hager defeated Steve Migs
  4. Big Bill and Lee Moriarty (w/Stokely Hathaway) defeated The Voros Twins (Chris Voros and Patrick Voros)
  5. Anna Jay A.S. and Tay Melo defeated Kel and Teal Piper
  6. Trios Tag Team Match
    Ethan Page, Isiah Kassidy, and Matt Hardy defeated Caleb Teninty, Judas Icarus, and Sebastian Wolfe
  7. ROH Women’s World Championship Match
    Athena (c) defeated Marina Shafir (w/Vickie Guerrero)

Post Category: AEW, News, Results     Tags: , ,

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Club Venus

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal