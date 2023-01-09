WWE reportedly interested in NJPW star, MITB to London note, possible future WWE/AEW tie

– According to a report from Fightful, WWE are interested in signing the new NEVER Openweight Champion Tama Tonga. The report stated “WWE has internally expressed interest in Tama Tonga. While we’re told that the interest in possibly bringing in Tonga isn’t new, word traveled through the NJPW locker room ahead of Wrestle Kingdom 17 and made its way to Fightful. Ironically enough, Tama Tonga faced WWE talent and NEVER Openweight Champion Karl Anderson at Wrestle Kingdom 17, winning the title.”

– WWE considers the O2 Arena in London “the MSG of England”, and it’s why they elected to book the venue for Money In The Bank 2023 rather than securing another massive UK stadium show.

