Vince back on the board members list, but Stephanie remains listed as Chairwoman

Vince McMahon has been added back to the corporate.wwe.com website under the Board and Committee members, taking the top spot on the list.

But Stephanie McMahon is still listed as Chairwoman while her father simply has the title Co-Founder and Former Chairman & CEO under his name. He is still not marked as being an executive member on the board, with only Stephanie, Nick Khan, and Paul Levesque having that power.

George Barrios and Michelle Wilson, the two former WWE Presidents who went on to create Isos Capital Management, have also been added to the website. They were originally fired by Vince McMahon and the stock tanked big time following their removal. McMahon brought them back with him last Friday.

There are two more spots to be added after Ignace Lahoud and Man Jit Singh resigned from their position after Vince reinstated himself.

Singh, the Sony Pictures Home Entertainment Worldwide President, led the investigation into McMahon’s hush money allegations.