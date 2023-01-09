AEW Rampage/Battle of the Belts rating & viewership for last week

— Friday’s live edition of AEW Rampage drew an average of 551,000 viewers on TNT, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily. This is up 17.23% from the previous week’s taped New Year’s Smash episode, which drew 470,000 viewers.

Rampage drew a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 key demographic on Friday. This is up 25% from the previous week’s episode, which drew a 0.12 rating in the key demo. Friday’s 0.15 key demo rating represents 196,000 18-49 viewers, which is up 24.84% from the 157,000 18-49 viewers that the previous week’s 0.12 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

Friday’s Rampage ranked #30 for the night on the Cable Top 150 with the 0.15 key demo rating. This is down from the previous week’s #28 ranking. Friday’s Rampage ranked #75 in viewership for the night on cable. This is down from the previous week’s #65 ranking.

The first Rampage of 2023 drew under the 2022 average, which was 463,538 viewers per episode and a 0.16 key demo rating per episode over 52 episodes. Additional cable sports competition on Friday included two NBA games on ESPN, PGA Tour coverage on the Golf Channel, one Liga MC Soccer game on TUDN, one Women’s College Basketball game on ESPN2, one College Basketball game on ESPN2, and College Wrestling coverage on Big Ten Network. Friday’s Rampage viewership was up 17.23% from the previous week’s episode, and the key demo rating was up 25% from the previous week. This week’s Rampage viewership was down 6.29% from the same week in 2022. The key demo rating was down 50% from the previous year. The 2022 episode was a taped show.

The first AEW Rampage of 2023 aired live from the Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland, Oregon, with the following line-up advertised ahead of time – a match with Perro Peligroso, a promo by The House of Black, Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson vs. Top Flight, AEW Women’s World Champion Jamie Hayter and Britt Baker vs. The Renegades, and AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin defending against Mike Bennett.

— Friday’s live AEW Battle of The Belts V special drew 409,000 viewers on TNT at 8pm ET, according to Showbuzz Daily. This is up 29.02% from the 317,000 viewers that Battle of The Belts IV drew back in October, down 6.40% from the 437,000 that Battle of The Belts III drew in August, down 22.39% from the 527,000 that Battle of The Belts II drew in April, and down 41.90% from the 704,000 viewers that the inaugural Battle of The Belts event drew back in January 2022.

Battle of The Belts IV drew a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 key demographic on Friday, which is up 10% from the 0.10 key demo rating for Battle of The Belts IV, down 8.33% from the 0.12 key demo rating for Battle of The Belts III, down 38.88% from the 0.18 key demo rating for Battle of The Belts II, and down 59.25% from the 0.27 key demo rating for Battle of The Belts I, according to Wrestlenomics.

AEW Battle of The Belts V ranked #58 for the night on the Cable Top 150 with the 0.11 key demo rating. This is down from the #37 ranking for Battle of The Belts IV, down from the #12 ranking for Battle of The Belts III, down from the #10 ranking for Battle of The Belts II, and down from the #11 ranking for Battle of The Belts I. Battle of The Belts IV ranked #88 for the night on cable in viewership this past Friday night. This is down from the #86 viewership ranking for Battle of The Belts IV, down from the #50 viewership ranking for Battle of The Belts III, down from the #54 viewership ranking for Battle of The Belts II, and down from the #39 viewership ranking for the first event back in January.

AEW Battle of The Belts V aired live from Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland, Oregon, right after the live first AEW Rampage of 2023 went off the air. The show opened with AEW World Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed retaining over Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett in a No Holds Barred match, then saw AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill retain over Skye Blue, and closed with AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy retaining over Kip Sabian in the main event.