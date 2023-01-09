1/8/23 WWE house show results from Huntsville, AL

– Kofi Kingston ( w/ Xavier Woods ) defeated Kit Wilson ( w/ Elton Prince )

– Raquel Rodriguez d Shayna Baszler

– Bobby Lashley d Baron Corbin

– WWE Women’s Tag Team Title : Damage CTRL : Io Sky / Dakota Kai (c) d Liv Morgan / Tegan Nox : After the match, Morgan puts Kai through a table … and the table breaks ….

– Candice LeRae d Zelina Vega after Adam Pearce restarts the match.

– The Street Profits: Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins d The Imperium : Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser

– Braun Strowman and The Brawling Brutes : Ridge Holland / Butch / Sheamus defeated WWE Tag Team Champions Jimmy and Jey Uso / Sami Zayn / Solo Sikoa

source: WRESTLING BODYSLAM .COM