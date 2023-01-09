1/8/23 WWE house show results from Huntsville, AL
– Kofi Kingston ( w/ Xavier Woods ) defeated Kit Wilson ( w/ Elton Prince )
– Raquel Rodriguez d Shayna Baszler
– Bobby Lashley d Baron Corbin
– WWE Women’s Tag Team Title : Damage CTRL : Io Sky / Dakota Kai (c) d Liv Morgan / Tegan Nox : After the match, Morgan puts Kai through a table … and the table breaks ….
#WWEHuntsville Damage Control retains the titles but @YaOnlyLivvOnce won the war. pic.twitter.com/S0PNL5pAHa
— Hardrock Higdon (@HardrockFight) January 9, 2023
– Candice LeRae d Zelina Vega after Adam Pearce restarts the match.
– The Street Profits: Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins d The Imperium : Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser
– Braun Strowman and The Brawling Brutes : Ridge Holland / Butch / Sheamus defeated WWE Tag Team Champions Jimmy and Jey Uso / Sami Zayn / Solo Sikoa
#TheBloodline have arrived to #WWEHuntsville pic.twitter.com/xcUMyA24Bq
— WWE (@WWE) January 9, 2023
source: WRESTLING BODYSLAM .COM